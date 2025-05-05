Once again, I would like to express my gratitude to Ralf Wahner, Corinna Oesch, and the rest of the “Pop Corn” team for helping to make the work of the Study Group on Technology and Power available to a German-speaking audience.

Having shown all four presentations from the first Omniwar symposium in Viennese cinema, the “Pop Corn” team has now made available the German-language transcripts, in both regular and accessible format. They can be found below.

Omniwar Symposium German Translation 1.78MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Ommiwar Symposium German Translation 2 1.73MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I wrote a foreword to their well-produced document, as follows:

I cannot express enough my gratitude for the amazing work of Ralf Wahner, Corinna Oesch, Bernd Mullet, and Wolfgang Berger in translating the first Omniwar Symposium into German and screening it for free in Viennese cinema.

As I argue in my book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State (2024), the extensive parallels between the political economy of the West since 2020 and that of 1930s Nazi Germany are nonaccidental, because the latter is being used as the model on which to establish a novel, biodigital form of totalitarianism — global technocracy.

Although there are some important differences between what took place in the Third Reich and what is happening today, the overarching project of building a totalitarian state remains the same. In the 20th century, this was done at the national or imperial level; in the 21st century it is being done at the global level. Moreover, it is being driven by many of the same actors at the apex of international finance capital — and for the same reason, i.e., to preserve their rule as existing control systems break down and we enter a period of worldwide revolutionary potential.

The controlled demolition of liberal democracy and the attempt to replace it with global technocracy represents a social engineering project of unprecedented ambition. It can only be achieved through world war, and thus we are already combatants in World War III, like it or not. WWIII looks nothing like the two previous world wars: the aims, the strategies, the tactics, the weaponry, etc. are all different. It assumes the form of what I call Omniwar, i.e. a war waged by the few against the many, across all domains of human existence, and by stealth wherever possible.

The first Omniwar symposium introduces the concept of Omniwar and gives numerous examples of the ways in which it is being waged across various domains of human life. In particular, it focuses on the advancement of network-centric warfare, the technologies being developed to link human bodies to a biodigital control network, and the psychological operations being deployed to make such ideas sound crazy.

It is essential that everyone understands what is at stake here. Human freedom itself is under threat, along with all that is good, true, and beautiful. A predatory, yet proportionately tiny (in numerical terms) transnational ruling class is going for broke, seeking to claim all the Earth’s resources (including its people) for itself. For the sake of our children, this global technocratic coup must be put down.

It is, therefore, a great thing that the »Pop Corn« team in Vienna is voluntarily helping to make the work of the Study Group on Technology and Power accessible to a German-speaking audience. If there is any audience that should understand the danger of what we are facing, it is that one, not least given the recent legal actions against dissidents such as Michael Ballweg, Reiner Fuellmich, and CJ Hopkins. In the German-speaking world, as in the Anglosphere, the attack on free speech and dissent represent further symptoms of the totalitarianism steadily seeking to install itself.

I hope that the reader will make use of this excellent written translation of our symposium, and indeed the audio-visual version, to better understand what is happening in the world today, and to commit to taking action to stop it.

David A. Hughes, May 1, 2025