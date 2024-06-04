Dear Readers,

I am pleased to announce that my second book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State, was published by Skyhorse today.

Kindle Edition

The book is immediately available on Kindle:

For US readers: https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Nazis-Crimes-State-ebook/dp/B0CL5BW8K4/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0

For UK readers: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Wall-Street-Nazis-Crimes-State-ebook/dp/B0CLL9233F/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0

Readers outside the US and UK are advised to visit their local Amazon.

Hardcover Edition

The hardcover edition in the United States arrives by Wednesday, June 12: https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Nazis-Crimes-State/dp/151077985X/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0

The hardcover edition in the UK will become available on July 18: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Wall-Street-Nazis-Crimes-State/dp/151077985X/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0

Readers outside the US and UK are advised to visit their local Amazon.

Synopsis

The transnationally coordinated response to “Covid-19” witnessed numerous developments reminiscent of the pre-war years of the Third Reich, including the suspension of constitutional rights and freedoms, the rollout of draconian legislation, an attempted revolution from above (the “Great Reset”), the censorship of dissent, health surveillance, euthanasia, eugenics, the corruption of science by politics, and the hijacking of conscience. The list goes on.

How did we get here? Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State explores the role of Wall Street in promoting the rise of Hitler, funding the Nazi war machine, recruiting and rehabilitating ex-Nazis, and creating a transnational deep state inspired by Nazi methods. Wall Street has long preferred totalitarianism as the regime type most effective in crushing working-class resistance, and as capitalism once more enters a period of acute crisis, the aim is to replace liberal democracy with global technocracy—a novel, biodigital form of totalitarianism whose potential for social control exceeds anything imaginable by Hitler or Stalin.

Totalitarianism does not spring, fully formed, into existence. In the case of Nazi Germany, the descent into barbarism took place gradually, over many years. Today, the warning signs from history are flashing red. Unless the global technocratic coup being attempted is put down, we can expect centralization of power in a New World Order, the return of slavery, privatization of the global commons, the transformation of society into a biodigital camp, the end of the rule of law, the normalization of eugenics, and systematic mass murder of dissidents.

Praise for Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State

Skyhorse Site

https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510779860/wall-street-the-nazis-and-the-crimes-of-the-deep-state/