Sadism and Cruelty
The "Covid-19 Counter-measures" were not merely "mistaken"; rather, they were deliberately cruel and sadistic
Introduction
Sadism and cruelty coursed throughout the “Covid-19 countermeasures,” singling out the most vulnerable groups in society for the most inhumane treatment.
This was evident in, for instance, the “lockdown” measures, the isolation of elderly patients, mask mandates, the treatment of pregnant women, "quarantine hotels,” and coerced injections.
