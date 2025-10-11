For paid subscribers, I publish preview sections of Volume 2 of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy.

Ideology as Reality

Totalitarianism seeks to force reality to conform to its insane visions. Thus, Arendt (1962, p. 392) characterises totalitarianism as an “experiment in constantly transforming reality into fiction,” an “experiment [...] against reality.”

According to Meerloo (1956, p. 123), “The totalitarian mind [...] has a contempt for reality [...] The totalitarian mind does not observe and verify its impressions of reality; it dictates to reality how it shall behave, it compels reality to conform to its fantasies.”

The erstwhile Czech dissident, Václav Havel (1985, p. 32), wrote that, under totalitarianism, ideology “becomes reality itself [...] the virtuosity of the ritual becomes more important than the reality hidden behind it.”

Similar principles are operative in cults. According to Hassan (1990, pp. 78-79), “There is no room in a mind control environment for regarding the group’s beliefs as mere theory, or as a way to interpret reality or to seek reality. The doctrine is reality [and it] becomes the ‘master program’ for all thoughts, feelings, and actions.”