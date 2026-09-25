Many thanks to Stephen Kerr for inviting me to give a keynote presentation for the Mise Eire festival last week. It was a very peaceful, friendly, and uplifting event with not a single fascist in sight.

Thanks also to all the kind folk of Ireland who came to listen to me and to those who spoke to me afterwards. I really enjoyed getting to meet so many new people and to hear everything they had to say.

And thank you to the other speakers (Melissa Ciummei, Ivor Cummins, Simon Elmer, and Neil Oliver) for some really great talks. Plenty of food for thought, as well as intellectual and spiritual nourishment!

Below is the abstract for my talk, which was titled “Totalitarianism, War, and Resistance in the Post-Covid Era.”

Since 2020, it has become undeniable that an attempt is underway to manufacture a novel, biodigital form of totalitarianism on a global scale, the operating system for which is technocracy. The implications of this are historic, namely, the end of the nation-state and the rights of citizenship as we have known them since the French and American Revolutions, and their replacement with a global system of total control facilitated by digital technologies and AI. The ruling classes of the world are united in this project, which can only be achieved through world war: not the kind of war that looks anything like WWI or WWII, but rather a new kind of war – Omniwar – that is being stealthily waged against the people across all areas of human existence. As a globally interoperable all-digital financial system is being built; as ministries for digital transformation spring up in every country seeking to turn political decision-making over to AI; and as data centres for powering the AI control grid appear all over the United States, a technocratic future no longer seems like science fiction. Yet, as more and more people around the world begin to see through the psychological operations used to render them passive while the architecture of their oppression is invisibly scaffolded around them, resistance is mounting. In the final analysis, the attempt by a miniscule proportion of the world’s population to subjugate and enslave the rest of humanity is doomed to failure. The people will rise, and a new era of human freedom awaits those brave enough to put down the global technocratic coup.

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