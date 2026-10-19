Ursula Edgington, “How & Why Corruption & Propaganda Infiltrates Teacher-Education”

Abstract

“How did we get into this mess?”…is a common question in this post-Covid era. The widening recognition that our current global turmoil is the result of a strategic plan, rather than a series of mistakes (and that the labelling of that strategic plan as a ‘conspiracy theory’ is itself, an intrinsic part of that same plan) often amplifies our ‘freeze’ response to fear. That’s why it’s crucial to objectively uncover the corporate playbook strategies that indoctrinate generations: teacher-education.

Educational policies therefore present valuable analytical tools. Here, I take a root cause analysis approach to examine teacher-education curricula, presenting insights into how and why populations are vulnerable to the technocratic weapons of this silent war.

Drawing on Australasian and UK data as case-studies, I expose how universities’ teacher education programmes suppress ‘uncomfortable knowledge’ and silence dissenting voices. Student-teachers’ access to broad curricula, good quality teaching and unbiased learning resources are restricted. The institutions that train schoolteachers are devoid of opportunities that develop critical thinking skills and authentic debate. This is because hidden forces limit, manipulate and cancel research publications and thereby skew learning resources, preventing academic freedoms. Awareness of, and ways to navigate academia’s corporate playbook, including recognition of propaganda used in behavioural science, have been censored. This exacerbates the distortion of facts for student-teachers and future pupils. The subsequent negative impacts on schools, families and wider societies are catastrophic. Finally, I suggest ways to counter this infiltration of globalist agendas in teacher-education programmes.

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