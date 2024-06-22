For paid subscribers, I publish draft sections of Volume 2 of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy. I only publish them when I deem them close to completion.

I am pleased to release the first of those draft sections below. It is 2,900 words long, or 4,780 words including the reference list.

The beauty of releasing new material in this manner is not only advance access for paid subscribers, but also the opportunity for me to receive constructive criticism from readers ahead of the book’s final publication. Please feel free to comment!

For free subscribers, please consider taking out a paid subscription to access my full archive.