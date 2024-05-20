The transnationally coordinated response to “Covid-19” witnessed numerous developments reminiscent of the prewar years of the Third Reich, including the suspension of constitutional rights and freedoms, the rollout of draconian legislation, an attempted revolution from above (the “Great Reset”), the censorship of dissent, health surveillance, euthanasia, eugenics, the corruption of science by politics, and the hijacking of conscience. The list goes on.

How did we get here? Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State explores the role of Wall Street in promoting the rise of Hitler, funding the Nazi war machine, recruiting and rehabilitating ex-Nazis, and creating a transnational deep state inspired by Nazi methods. Wall Street has long preferred totalitarianism as the regime type most effective in crushing working-class resistance, and as capitalism once more enters a period of acute crisis, the aim is to replace liberal democracy with global technocracy—a novel, biodigital form of totalitarianism whose potential for social control exceeds anything imaginable by Hitler or Stalin.

Totalitarianism does not spring, fully formed, into existence. In the case of Nazi Germany, the descent into barbarism took place gradually, over many years. Today, the warning signs from history are flashing red. Unless the global technocratic coup being attempted is put down, we can expect centralization of power in a New World Order, the return of slavery, privatization of the global commons, the transformation of society into a biodigital camp, the end of the rule of law, the normalization of eugenics, and systematic mass murder of dissidents.

Table of Contents

Praise for Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State

Chapter Abstracts

Buy your copy here:

