Introduction

On multiple occasions between 2019 and 2022, the public appears to have been told the truth, in very direct terms, about what was really going on, by some of the most powerful actors responsible for instigating and implementing the “Covid-19” operation and the war for technocracy.

Are we looking here at what Michael Hoffman II (1992, p. 89) calls “Revelation of the Method,” i.e. an occult means of “making manifest all that is hidden” – a tradition which allegedly dates back to the Rosicrucian manifesto of 1615?

By Hoffmann II’s own logic, i.e., that the Revelation of the Method is “performed in a veiled manner,” it is impossible to say for sure whether the examples given below have any occult significance, or whether they are mere coincidence.

If the latter, however, then the sheer number of “coincidences” needs explaining.