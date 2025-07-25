Just a quick update on the wheelchair situation, following the public’s enormously generous response to the crowd funder I started a couple of weeks ago.

We had an appointment today with Bromakin Wheelchairs, a well-regarded specialist wheelchair vendor in Loughborough, England.

My son and I spent about an hour there, and he got on really well with the Invacare Esprit Junior powerchair.

I discussed various options and add-ons with a very friendly and competent member of staff, and he has sent me the following quote.

I am not sure yet whether we will opt for all the add-ons, but I asked him to include all the ones that could potentially be appropriate so that I can discuss them with my wife.

The next steps involve bureaucracy. The NHS will meet £485 of the cost, but there is a load of paperwork to complete and various documents need to be sent back and forth between Wheelchair Services, Bromakin, and us.

Once all that is done, we should be ready to place the order. As can be seen at the bottom of the quote, delivery then takes about 4-6 weeks.

As mentioned in my original appeal, the costs of providing for my son’s condition are set to mount in the next year or two, owing to the need for home adaptations.

Therefore, I am leaving the crowd funder open in case any more donations come in. I will ring-fence the funds exclusively for my son’s needs and provide updates and receipts as the money is spent. Needless to say, having the facilities he needs will make a huge difference, not just for him but for the whole family.

Thank you again to all who have supported my son.