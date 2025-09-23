I am very happy to report that we have taken receipt of the Invacare Esprit Action junior power chair that the public has been so kind in funding. My son is absolutely delighted about this, as are we!

In addition to the cost of the power chair, we took out a two-year warranty (one year is included) plus three years’ insurance in case of malfunction, accidental damage, theft, etc. This came to £485; details are provided below.

Once again, our heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated to make this possible. What a wonderful thing it is!