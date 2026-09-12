David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

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David A. Hughes
Sep 12Edited

In the interest of public debate and discussion, I am leaving the comments open on this article. Uncivil comments and spam will be removed, however.

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Bernie_miltenberger
Sep 12

Some claim follow the money, I say follow the evidence trail! The pentagon section had documents on the missing military spending. Building 7 houses FBI documents on trade and financial fraud transactions, the World Trade Center housed the operational knowledge for the other two buildings without investigation oversight! I will not go so far as to say Islamic terrorist weren’t involved, but clearly other operational imperatives were met that day too!

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