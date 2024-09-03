Cognitive Warfare
The "Human Domain"; Cyber Tools for Controlling the Human Domain; NATO's Cognitive Warfare Doctrine; Managing the Three Camps of Awareness
One of the many form of attack on the human mind that has been developed over the last decade or so and overtly weaponised in 2020 is so-called cognitive warfare. My contention, fleshed out in Chapter 5 of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, is that the public’s cognitive capabilities were deliberately attacked in 2020/21. Here, I explain the origins and development of NATO’s “cognitive warfare” doctrine and how it can be used for perception management purposes.
