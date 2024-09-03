One of the many form of attack on the human mind that has been developed over the last decade or so and overtly weaponised in 2020 is so-called cognitive warfare. My contention, fleshed out in Chapter 5 of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, is that the public’s cognitive capabilities were deliberately attacked in 2020/21. Here, I explain the origins and development of NATO’s “cognitive warfare” doctrine and how it can be used for perception management purposes.