Founding Members: OFF THE RECORD Call
Tuesday October 1, at 11am Pacific Time, 2pm EST, 7pm GMT
The next monthly OFF THE RECORD call with Founding Members will take place on Tuesday October 1 at 11am Pacific Time, 2pm EST, 7pm GMT.
There is no agenda for this meeting. Rather, it will be an opportunity for us to welcome any new Founding Members and for you to ask/discuss whatever you wish.
The meeting will be off the record. Chatham House rules apply.
If any Founding Member would prefer a separate meeting with me, I am happy to arrange one on an ad hoc basis if you let me know.
I will email Founding Members nearer the time with a link to the meeting.
I really enjoy these meetings and am very much looking forward to the next one.
David
Image credit: TeleGeometry’s (n.d.) Submarine Cable Map
I sincerely hope to participate but likely cannot, as the meeting time is smack in the middle of business hours here (NYC).
I very unfortunately missed your presentation segment @ Omniwar but hoping to catch up on that very soon! Thank you so much, appreciate your work infinity.
Hi David,
I'm new to substack. I would love to be a part of this call. Could you let me know how I can become a founding member, where I can upgrade my subscription?
Thank you.