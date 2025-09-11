Interview with 9/11 Revisionist, September 6, 2025

Many thanks to 9/11 Revisionist for this interview, which we scheduled months ago.

I would like to place on record my thanks to 9/11 Revisionist for his tireless efforts in trying to keep the record straight regarding the events of 9/11, as well as for his ceaseless exposure of the real nature of the “9/11 truth movement” whose function has mostly been to conceal the truth.

In just under three hours, we covered a lot of ground, including:

how I first got into “9/11” research;

why most people are unable to describe accurately what they can see with their own eyes when watching the Twin Towers being destroyed;

how the perpetrators are strong on “strategic narratives” but weak when it comes to primary empirical evidence;

Morgan Reynolds and his Qui Tam case in relation to the alleged planes that struck the Twin Towers. The key facts were all established in 2007, yet to this day pseudo-debates within the “9/11 truth movement” continue to create a smokescreen;

Mark Conlon’s important research regarding the four “planes,” including official data that they were all still in the air at the “crash” times, that none of them broadcast and ELT signals, and that the ACARS data does not match the radar data;

the “disappearing wing” and evidence that 3D volumetric image projection technology may have been used;

flight 587 that crashed in November 2001;

my thoughts on Shanksville;

the failure to identify aircraft parts by their serial numbers;

my thoughts on the Pentagon, including the roofline, the B ring, CCTV footage, and impossible plane physics;

my thoughts on the recent Curt Weldon interview with James Corbett;

the survivors on Stairwell B;

Alex Jones/Joe Rogan in a 2019 podcast;

Wood's rigorous quest for evidence vs. the selective burying of evidence by various Camp 2 figures (viz. my one and only encounter with Richard Gage);

classified military technology and cold fusion;

Catherine Austin Fitts and breakthrough energy;

the need to keeping focusing on the primary evidence and to expose the mechanisms by which the public’s perception has been manipulated (Camp 2 mimics the tactics of Camp 1);

institutional credibility manipulated for propaganda purposes, and why consensus should not be mistaken for truth;

the relative tininess of Camp 3 compared to Camp 2;

the Camp 3 figures that I trust;

James Corbett’s work on “9/11”:

the degeneration of journalism and its impact on people’s ability to think critically; and

reflections on my visit to the 9/11 Memorial Museum and the sinister perception management/mind control techniques I encountered.

Some Links From 9/11 Revisionist Relating to the Interview

Richard D Hall’s 3D Analysis:

https://rumble.com/v53lv92-911-wtc-planes-3d-video-analysis.html

Re: Morgan Reynolds and his Qui Tam case:

https://rumble.com/v60vqu2-dr-morgan-reynolds-2007-qui-tam-whistleblower-case-against-nist.html

On Shanksville:

Shanksville clip - https://rumble.com/v3p8yvk-deleted-off-youtube-hoodwinked-at-shanksville-on-911.html

Adam Eisenberg:

https://rumble.com/v5jloul-adam-eisenberg-pentagon-whistleblower.html

Mark Conlon aka 9/11 Planes Research:

https://rumble.com/v646fsm-jerm-warfare-talks-to-911-planes-research.html

Curt Weldon:

https://rumble.com/v6tgb35-curt-weldon-the-remnants-of-those-towers-there-is-just-no-way.html

https://rumble.com/v6teosr-disingenuous-curt-weldon-on-dr-judy-wood.html

Stairwell B survivors:

https://rumble.com/v5cqzat-16-north-tower-survivors-in-stairwell-b-mega-mix.html

Joe Rogan, Alex Jones and Jesse Ventura:

https://rumble.com/v6umgl5-joe-rogan-and-911-limited-hangout-guests.html

Ian Carroll:

https://x.com/911Revisionist/status/1964803362073063782

James Corbett:

https://x.com/911Revisionist/status/1964737678928482704

Richard Gage & Jim Fetzer “debate”:

https://x.com/911Revisionist/status/1963265236439597331

John Hutchison:

https://x.com/911Revisionist/status/1963697324133355705

Stew Peters, AJ and Ken O’ Keefe:

https://rumble.com/v6t31k3-andrew-johnson-and-ken-o-keefe-discuss-911-with-stew-peters.html

Mike Yeadon:

https://rumble.com/v6whs1a-dr-mike-yeadon-ex-pfizer-scientist-speaks-of-his-911-awakening..html

Catherine Austin Fitts:

https://rumble.com/v6srqvl-weaponized-breakthrough-energy.html