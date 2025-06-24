David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
evabuchmuller@gmail.com's avatar
evabuchmuller@gmail.com
12h

erasing history is the purpose, to embed lies as truth into whatever trace it left of reality

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
12h

Directed energy operation and illusionist machinations on media.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Hughes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture