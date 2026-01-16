Further to my email earlier in the week, I can now confirm that I have migrated half of all paid subscribers from Substack to davidahughes.net.

This includes everyone who has taken out a paid subscription since July 23, 2025, plus everyone who pays in Sterling.

All other paid subscribers have been given a complimentary membership to davidahughes.net while I finish migrating everyone, which I hope to do before the end of the month. I am using the announcements bar on my website to post the latest updates on the migration.

No paid subscriber need do anything, other than wait to be migrated if they have not been already. Your subscription should continue exactly as it was, only it will be linked to davidahughes.net instead of Substack.

Those who were regular paid subscribers on Substack have been given a corresponding Silver-tier membership on davidahughes.net, which allows subscribers to comment on posts. I am also hoping to get a private members community going in due course, which a Silver-tier membership will unlock.

Those who were Founding Members on Substack have been given a Gold-tier membership on on davidahughes.net. This additionally allows participation in the monthly OFF THE RECORD calls, as well as ad hoc one-to-one meetings with me.

All paid subscribers should be able to log in to davidahughes.net using the same email address that they used to log in on Substack. Those who have been migrated should be able to manage their subscription directly through the website. Those with a complimentary membership will need to contact me directly to manage their membership.

As a reminder, I have no paid subscribers on Substack anymore. 10% of your subscription fee is no longer automatically going to fund censorship, algorithmic manipulation, and the push towards biometric identification.

I will keep my Substack open for a while to help drive traffic to davidahughes.net, but I will probably close it eventually. I may also close the comments soon.

One small point: I think “omniwar.org” may show up either on invoices or bank statements when a subscription renews. If that is the case, please know that is me and that the transaction is legitimate, not fraudulent. When I first set up my Stripe account, I used “omniwar.org,” because I thought that would be the name of my website. I was then advised to use my own name instead, which I did. But “omniwar.org” is still in the system somewhere and a few people have asked about it.

Please get in touch with me via davidahughes.net if you have any questions.

Thank you once more for your support and for your patience while I complete this complex task.