Going Direct

Central Bank Digital Currencies

The so-called “Covid-19 pandemic” provided cover for initiating what Titus (2021) labels the “Going Direct Reset,” i.e. abolishing the split-circuit system that keeps central bank reserves and retail money separate (as is necessary for a democratic system of “no taxation without representation”) and instead establishing a direct connection between central banks and individuals’ private accounts.

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) are a key element of the “Going Direct Reset.” As the head of the Bank for International Settlements, Augustín Carstens, candidly revealed in November 2020, CBDCs mean that “the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability, and also we will have the technology to enforce that” (Solari, n.d.). In other words, money will no longer exist as a free medium of exchange; instead, there will be a totalitarian control system in which the central bank determines how, when, where, and if one’s tokens can be spent. “Undesirable” attitudes and behaviors will presumably be met with limitations on individuals’ financial transaction freedom (cf. Fitts & Betts, 2023b).

We already know from the Canadian government’s response to the Freedom Convoy in early 2022 that governments are looking to leverage the financial system to quash dissent. In that particular case, some of the truckers and their crowdfunding supporters had their bank accounts frozen and their credit cards cancelled. It is to be expected that financial censorship will be more severe if the central bank can attach conditions to how tokens are and are not used.

The danger of an all-digital financial system, Fitts (2022) explains, is that it can be “converted to an overt slavery system literally overnight.” Yet, as with the entire war for technocracy, the drive for total control is at once a gigantic act of desperation: “Central banks are pushing for central control – they believe if they do not do so, they will lose control” (Fitts & Betts, 2023a; cf. Hughes, 2024a, pp. 358-361). Moreover, given that central banks “do not provide essential functions and their exercise of control is exceptionally damaging and expensive,” the public would be better off without them, both financially and in terms of liberty.

Manufactured Inflation

BlackRock (2019) knew before “Covid-19” that, “in the long run, the growth of money supply drives inflation.” So it proved: