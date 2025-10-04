The third Omniwar Symposium, titled “The Digital Attack on Humanity,” takes place today.

We are delighted to have Courtenay Turner as moderator, and to welcome Jacob Nordangård as one of our speakers. Patrick Wood, Daniel Broudy, and I stay on as regular presenters.

My presentation is entitled “Digital Technologies as Weapons.” It is offered here for your consideration.

The basic idea is that technocracy relies on digital technologies for its fulfilment, and that such technologies have been weaponised against humanity to achieve that very aim.

As you will see from the other presentations, this weaponisation of digital technologies, accelerating in 2025, has much deeper philosophical and religious roots.

I hope you enjoy the symposium.