Interview with James Ausman and Russell Blaylock, October 24, 2025 - Part 1

Macro history; technocracy; the unified ledger; Omniwar; the digital state; dictatorship by algorithm; healthcare data; Palestine; purging dissidents; propaganda; "smart" addiction; AI psychosis
Many thanks to James Ausman and Russell Blaylock for inviting back onto the SNI Digital podcast. I come in at the 15:41 mark of this first part of the interview. We discussed:

  • the macro-historical transformation now underway;

  • technocracy, it origins, and its development via “smart” technologies;

  • the technocratic idea of a unified ledger, now being realised by the Bank for International Settlements and a globally “interoperable” digital financial system;

  • the nature and character of the Omniwar;

  • the rise of the “digital state” in 2025, with the Ukrainian digital state being held up by the Global Government Technology Centre as the model for emulation;

  • the digital ID controversy in the UK;

  • the tyranny of AI in a technocratic system;

  • the use of deception to dupe the public into accepting the transition to all-digital;

  • the “Agentic State” and removing human decision making from politics (aka dictatorship by algorithm);

  • the weaponisation of digital technologies against the public;

  • Ukraine, Amazon Web Services/Microsoft/Google, and securing the State digitally;

  • the theft of healthcare data and the implications of its centralisation in the context of Nazi healthcare;

  • Palestine as the testing ground for AI-powered weaponry - what is happening in Palestine will come for us all if the global technocratic coup is not put down;

  • the information- liqudation model, network-centric warfare, and AI-powered warfare;

  • the purging of dissidents in a technocratic state;

  • the “Covid-19” operation and why so many people see the danger of the digital state today;

  • the historical power of propaganda in the United States but also its decreasing power since around 2016 — hence rising levels of censorship;

  • the need for the public to become more propaganda-savvy;

  • the desperation of the transnational ruling class in a moment of historical precarity;

  • the addictive nature of “smart” phones — arguably the most potent digital weapon of all;

  • Grok’s sexualised new AI assistant, Ani;

  • AI psychosis; and

  • the fact that AI lies.

