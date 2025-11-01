Interview with James Ausman and Russell Blaylock, October 24, 2025 - Part 1

Many thanks to James Ausman and Russell Blaylock for inviting back onto the SNI Digital podcast. I come in at the 15:41 mark of this first part of the interview. We discussed:

the macro-historical transformation now underway;

technocracy, it origins, and its development via “smart” technologies;

the technocratic idea of a unified ledger, now being realised by the Bank for International Settlements and a globally “interoperable” digital financial system;

the nature and character of the Omniwar;

the rise of the “digital state” in 2025, with the Ukrainian digital state being held up by the Global Government Technology Centre as the model for emulation;

the digital ID controversy in the UK;

the tyranny of AI in a technocratic system;

the use of deception to dupe the public into accepting the transition to all-digital;

the “Agentic State” and removing human decision making from politics (aka dictatorship by algorithm);

the weaponisation of digital technologies against the public;

Ukraine, Amazon Web Services/Microsoft/Google, and securing the State digitally;

the theft of healthcare data and the implications of its centralisation in the context of Nazi healthcare;

Palestine as the testing ground for AI-powered weaponry - what is happening in Palestine will come for us all if the global technocratic coup is not put down;

the information- liqudation model, network-centric warfare, and AI-powered warfare;

the purging of dissidents in a technocratic state;

the “Covid-19” operation and why so many people see the danger of the digital state today;

the historical power of propaganda in the United States but also its decreasing power since around 2016 — hence rising levels of censorship;

the need for the public to become more propaganda-savvy;

the desperation of the transnational ruling class in a moment of historical precarity;

the addictive nature of “smart” phones — arguably the most potent digital weapon of all;

Grok’s sexualised new AI assistant, Ani;

AI psychosis; and