About Me

I am the author of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1 (Palgrave Macmillan, 2024) and Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State (Skyhorse, 2024). Together, these two books seek to provide the “big picture” regarding the shocking transformations in the global political economy since 2020.

I earned my undergraduate and Master’s degrees from Oxford University (Christ Church and Worcester College, respectively) and I hold doctorates in German Studies (Duke University) and International Relations (Oxford Brookes University). After 11 continuous years of full-time employment in academia, I decided to leave the profession in 2024.

I am launching this Substack to try to get the truth out to the wider population regarding certain topics that are suppressed by academia. The world now stands on the brink of a novel, biodigital form of totalitarianism – global technocracy – which must be defeated, no matter the cost.

Everyone can and must do something to resist the technocratic system of human enslavement that lies in wait for us. I see my own contribution as helping others to make sense of what has fundamentally taken place in the world since 2020, including the harms that have been deliberately perpetrated against entire populations by the transnational ruling class in its war for technocracy.

Having lost my academic career, and with a young family to support, including a son with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, I am monetising certain content.

I hope readers will appreciate that I have just given away three years of my life’s work FOR FREE by obtaining open access funding for “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1. Under a Creative Commons 4.0 licence, you can legally download and redistribute the entire 400-page, peer-reviewed e-book, which passed all quality assurance checks at a respected academic publisher, with paying anything. The flip side of this is that I receive no income from the book in royalties, fees, etc.

I intend to publish sections of Volume 2 of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy for paid subscribers as and when they are ready. I also invite expressions of interest from potential book publishers.

I will also be delivering a wide variety of additional content on this Substack, including original research on “9/11,” insights into the limitations of academic knowledge production, commentary on current affairs, a raft of interviews, and much else besides. Some of this work will be long-form analysis, and some of it will represent the product of many years of careful investigation and reflection. I intend to place such this content behind a paywall, because I have worked hard to produce it.

In many ways (not least religious), what I am attempting here is, quite literally, a leap of faith. In sacrificing the career that I worked so hard for in order to be able to do this work, I am now reliant on public support to be able to continue producing the kind of hard-hitting, intellectually rigorous, dissident content for which I have become known.

I very much hope you will join me in this new journey.