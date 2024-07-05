David A. Hughes

June 2024

Resistance and Faith
A short reflection on the relationship between resistance and faith, in light of all that has happened since 2020
  
Interview with David Knight, June 12, 2024
Wealthy US families sponsoring the rise of the Nazi war machine; "fascism" and "Marxism"; technocracy; the deep state; transhumanism; good vs. evil; and…
  
David Knight Show LIVE 9am EST
Volume 2 Snippet: Threat of Non-Return
The first of many preview sections of Volume 2 of "Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, available to paid subscribers
  
Interview with James Grundvig, June 11, 2024
Prominent "Covid-19" figures retiring; the relevance of the Nazi past today; Anglo-American support for Nazi Germany; the failures of denazification…
  
Founding Members: First OFF THE RECORD Call
Thursday June 27 at 11am Pacific Time, 2pm EST, 7pm UTC
  
Interview with Elze van Hamelen, May 3, 2024
Why is it surprising when academics publish dissident content? Global class war, misunderstandings of Marxism, Omniwar, the deep state, technocracy…
  
Interview with Mel K, May 28, 2024
Technocracy, the "information-liquidation model," military operations cloaked as public health, geopolitical vs. class warfare, WWIII as social…
  
The Mel K Show
Interview with Catherine Austin Fitts, May 14, 2024
Transhumanism and black technologies covertly funded for decades. Forms of direct control over people’s money and bodies. Larry Fink, Charles Lieber…
  
Interview Short with Catherine Austin Fitts, May 14, 2024
A taster of the full interview, available to paid subscribers tomorrow
  
WHO's Pulling the Strings? Covid Injections and the Internet of Bio-Nano Things, Part 4: Testing New Human Nodes of Connectivity
Transhumanist plans of the military-intelligence complex are grounded in tangible R&D, which is part of a long-standing public-private…
  
