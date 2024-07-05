David A. Hughes
Interview with Mel K, July 2, 2024
Lessons from the Nazi past; continuities between the Nazi past and the present; NATO's cognitive warfare doctrine; Blackrock; and the "Going Direct…
22 hrs ago
David A. Hughes
The Mel K Show
55:02
Interview with Maryann Gebauer, May 18, 2024
Deep state infiltration of governments, Desmet, "rebuilding trust," the moral imperative to resist, "smart," the IT/Bio/Nano era, revolution, Nazi…
Jul 2
David A. Hughes
2:02:37
June 2024
Resistance and Faith
A short reflection on the relationship between resistance and faith, in light of all that has happened since 2020
Jun 28
David A. Hughes
Interview with David Knight, June 12, 2024
Wealthy US families sponsoring the rise of the Nazi war machine; "fascism" and "Marxism"; technocracy; the deep state; transhumanism; good vs. evil; and…
Jun 25
David A. Hughes
David Knight Show LIVE 9am EST
57:15
Volume 2 Snippet: Threat of Non-Return
The first of many preview sections of Volume 2 of "Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, available to paid subscribers
Jun 22
David A. Hughes
Interview with James Grundvig, June 11, 2024
Prominent "Covid-19" figures retiring; the relevance of the Nazi past today; Anglo-American support for Nazi Germany; the failures of denazification…
Jun 21
David A. Hughes
58:52
Founding Members: First OFF THE RECORD Call
Thursday June 27 at 11am Pacific Time, 2pm EST, 7pm UTC
Jun 20
David A. Hughes
Interview with Elze van Hamelen, May 3, 2024
Why is it surprising when academics publish dissident content? Global class war, misunderstandings of Marxism, Omniwar, the deep state, technocracy…
Jun 18
David A. Hughes
Interview with Mel K, May 28, 2024
Technocracy, the "information-liquidation model," military operations cloaked as public health, geopolitical vs. class warfare, WWIII as social…
Jun 15
David A. Hughes
The Mel K Show
Interview with Catherine Austin Fitts, May 14, 2024
Transhumanism and black technologies covertly funded for decades. Forms of direct control over people’s money and bodies. Larry Fink, Charles Lieber…
Jun 12
David A. Hughes
Interview Short with Catherine Austin Fitts, May 14, 2024
A taster of the full interview, available to paid subscribers tomorrow
Jun 11
David A. Hughes
2:25
WHO's Pulling the Strings? Covid Injections and the Internet of Bio-Nano Things, Part 4: Testing New Human Nodes of Connectivity
Transhumanist plans of the military-intelligence complex are grounded in tangible R&D, which is part of a long-standing public-private…
Jun 9
David A. Hughes
