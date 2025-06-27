This is a quick post to celebrate the fact that my book, “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy has just reached a quarter of a million accesses at the publisher’s website. It took 14 months to reach that milestone. Thank you to everyone who has read and recommended it!

It is unusual for an academic monograph to achieve such a wide readership in such a short period of time. The vast majority of open access books I came across while researching this topic had considerably fewer than 250,000 accesses.

That said, it is surprisingly difficult to obtain data on the most read open access books. For example, Taylor & Francis provides a list of the “Top 10 Most Downloaded Open Access Books from the last decade,” yet it is not possible to see how many downloads those books have had. The same is true of Boydell & Brewer’s “most read Open Access books 2024” and MIT Press’s “Most downloaded D2O titles.”

My book was published by Springer Nature, which, like Oxford University Press, does show the number of accesses for it open access titles, but it does not have a facility to filter search results by the number of accesses.

Nevertheless, it is possible, via a search of the Springer Nature Open Access database, to find some titles with more than 250,000 accesses. These include:

Most of these titles relate to mainstream themes, such UN conventions, emergency response, emerging technologies, climate change, “vaccines,” “gender competence,” AI, autonomous vehicles, and biomedicine. As such, they can be expected to enjoy the support of the system.

In contrast, my book represents an uncompromising attack on the official “Covid-19” narrative. It is vehemently anti-mainstream. A search for it on X returns very few results relative to the size of its readership, meaning that its reach is being suppressed, as one would expect of the major platforms. One wonders how many accesses it would have had were information warfare not taking place.

Most of the above books were published before 2024 (mine was published in April 2024), meaning that their viewing figures have accrued over a longer period of time. It will be interesting to see what the metrics on my book look like in a year or two, as more and more people come to understand what was really done to them in 2020/21.

Who is reading my book? Not academics, apparently — it has only been cited twice (!) in academic literature, despite being read over a quarter of a million times. As I half-joked in a previous post, I must have set a world record for the ratio of accesses to citations. Then again, we know from my paywalled “9/11” article that academics do read my work in large numbers, even if they dare not engage with it.

Self-evidently, given the size of the readership, it must mostly be members of the public who are reading it. That is extremely encouraging, because that was my target audience. Even though the book is dense with information and citations, it is great that readers are finding it accessible and worthwhile.

The publisher’s website is just one place where the book can be found. Because it can legally be downloaded and redistributed for free under a Creative Commons 4.0 license, it can be found in many places online, helping to combat the censorship.

The total number of accesses will be far higher than 250,000. On my Substack alone, for instance, the book has been accessed 19,000 times. The total number of accesses is anyone’s guess, but it is important that the ideas in the book are spreading far and wide and finding a receptive audience. The Omniwar concept in particular seems to be catching on.

As many people as possible need to understand what has been taking place in the world since 2020, so that effective mass resistance to the global technocratic coup can be mounted.

Thanks again to everyone who has read the book, and who has recommended it to others.

I am especially grateful to an anonymous donor for providing the funding to make the book open access. This was based purely on the quality of the manuscript, and has made all the difference, because it means that the e-book is free for anyone to download and redistribute. Otherwise, very few people would have paid £109.99 for the hard copy (currently down to £59.99), and the book would likely have languished in obscurity.

If only I had a pound for every access at the publisher’s website… but instead, owing to the exploitative world of academic publishing, I receive no income whatsoever from book sales/accesses. Therefore, if you value my work, and have not done so already, please:

I am still working on Volume 2, and a new chapter titled “Applied Behavioural Psychology” will be released for paid subscribers very soon.