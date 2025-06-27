David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Allemano's avatar
Peter Allemano
1d

Fabulous news! I cherish the copy I proudly own!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David A. Hughes
SheilaB's avatar
SheilaB
1d

Delighted to know it's doing so well, David. I have the e-book but recently bought a print version as well for posterity (maybe the future Samizdat ...). Not signed though as it came from the Evil Empire, sadly!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David A. Hughes
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Hughes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture