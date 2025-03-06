Corona Investigate Committee Appearance (German Subtitles)

Many thanks to Howard Steen for editing my recent appearance before the Corona Investigative Committee (February 28, 2025) and adding German subtitles.
The topics that came up were:
the bigger picture regarding what has been unfolding in terms of global political economy since 2020;
the IT/Bio/Nano era, the Internet of BioNano Things and what is technologically feasible;
the purpose of the Covid shots;
“Covid-19” as a military operation from start to finish;
the exposure of the transnational deep state during “Covid” and the role of NATO;
the role of China in exporting technocracy, not a deadly virus, and the West’s eagerness to follow along;
fear propaganda, including hospital propaganda;
the economic dimension and the profit motive behind the Pharma/Military complex;
the Moderna “miracle”;
transnational class relations as a level of analysis above and beyond “following the money”;
the threat of novel technologies that enable control one person at a time, directly;
the importance of mass non-compliance in reliance to technocratic agendas, including the rejection of technologies for which there is no evidence that their usage will be responsibly governed;
shock and trauma, Tavistock and MKULTRA, and “Covid-19”;
anamnesis and society’s need to come to terms with the past and what was done to it;
gatekeepers and perception management;
the moral and spiritual dimension to what has taken place.
