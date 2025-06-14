Interview with Paul Hellier and Iain Davis, June 4, 2025

Many thanks to Paul Hellier for inviting Iain Davis and me to discuss our work on the Manchester Arena incident, and for helping us to reach an Australian audience.

This was a long (three hours and ten minutes) discussion. We covered a huge amount of ground, including empirical evidence relating to the incident itself, the police investigation, the public inquiry, the Richard D. Hall trial, and the role of the media, including the alternative media.

Watching the video is recommended over listening to the audio, as a lot of visual evidence is presented.

Please support:

Paul Hellier at https://www.buzzsprout.com/791252/support

Iain Davis at https://iaindavis.com

Richard D. Hall at https://www.richplanet.net/donate2.php

Pighooey at https://substack.com/@pighooey?