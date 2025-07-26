Interview with Collapse Life, July 11, 2025

Many thanks to Zahra and Stephen from the Collapse Life podcast for this interview, in which we covered:

the bigger picture regarding the “Covid-19” operation and its role in initiating the war for technocracy;

the conditions that enabled the “Covid-19” operation, namely, the globalization of class relations, “9/11” and the hollowing out liberal democracy in a millennium of fear; and the stalling of existing control systems in the years leading up to 2020;

the protection motif, weaponized in Nazi Germany, again after “9/11,” and again in 2020 — the control system rests on deception;

the social contract is broken beyond repair, with states attacking their own citizens, meaning that centuries-old political traditions are now ending;

“rules for thee but not for me” — ruling class hypocrisy during the Covid era that, nevertheless, failed to make most people realize that they were being lied to, owing to the many-levelled psychological attack on populations transnationally;

applied behavioral psychology, which targets the “Automatic Brain” and thus allows for manipulation at the unconscious level;

the failure of intellectuals and the professional classes — supposedly intelligent people were the first to succumb to the “Covid-19” operation, because they have been socialized not to challenge power;

dual use technologies, involving military partnership with the civilian sector — has anyone at Cambridge University’s Internet of Everything Centre properly thought through the implications of linking everything with everything?;

moral failure vs. “ethics committees”;

the role of Oxford University in the Covid tyranny and “vaccine” propaganda;

my “three camps of awareness” framework and the unfortunate enormity of Camp 2 relative to Camp 3;

the difficulty of reaching Camp 1, which lacks the necessary tools to identify and challenge propaganda and psychological operations — hence the need to spread knowledge and awareness of the methods used;

the methods of Camp 2 are often similar to those used in Camp 1 — we must teach people to see and identify them;

the fact that people can move backwards and forwards between camps (including co-optation back from Camp 3 to Camp 2) makes this a very complex and confusing terrain;

the effectiveness of psy-ops in continually dividing dissident opinion, e.g. Ukraine, Israel/Palestine, fracturing what was emerging as an increasingly unified front against the official “Covid-19” narrative;

continuities from “Covid-19” to today — the Omniwar is ongoing, deceptively, against all of us;

technocracy is installing itself fast — resistance is essential;

possibilities for resistance, withdrawal of consent to all aspects of technocracy, challenging the technologies involved (including ditching the smartphone);

everyone is answerable to their own conscience;

the nature of the Omniwar means that everyone can make a difference; everyone can resist in one form or another; this is the time to take action;

the psychological warfare of 2020/21 means that reclaiming one’s own mental sovereignty is fundamental;