UNSEEN: The Truth Behind Death Protocols

Since 2020, Deevoy has been investigating practices of involuntary euthanasia in the UK. In 2021, she produced the documentary A Good Death? (Ickonic), and in 2024 she produced Playing God (Trailblazer).

Her films are not an easy watch, as she hears shocking and tragic testimonies from victims’ families. Nevertheless, they are important, because they graphically confirm the return of practices previously associated with Nazi Germany, as I have written about in Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State (pp. 32-34, 141-147).

It is well known historically that state-sanctioned euthanasia in Nazi Germany (so-called “deaths of mercy”) was the thin of the edge of the wedge that led to genocide.

It is, therefore, troubling to see that “assisted dying” is set to become law in the UK with MPs voting in favour of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) bill in June 2025. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary during Covid, was campaigning for this back in 2020, and he even made a travel exemption during the “lockdowns” for those wishing to travel abroad to end their own life.

Similar moves are happening transnationally, viz. the MAID program in Canada, which has grown significantly since is inception and by 2022 represented the sixth highest cause of death in Canada.

But these are just the officially approved deaths. The shocking truth uncovered by Deevoy is that many more people in the UK are being unofficially killed by the state under the guise of so-called “care protocols.” She writes:

UNSEEN pulls no punches. It lays bare the chilling reality of the "care pathways" that became death sentences. Grieving families, their voices raw with pain, share stories of loved ones lost to deadly guidelines, designed by government body NICE [the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence] and enforced by medics. The film exposes the rampant concomitant use of lethal medications, the secretive imposition of Do Not Resuscitate orders and the haunting return in 2020 of end-of-life protocols that echo the disgraced and abolished Liverpool Care Pathway.

As harrowing as some of these tales are, Deevoy and Brown have done a great service in shining a light on one of the many dark aspects of the totalitarianism that has been incrementally spreading across the West since 2020.

A crowdfunder for UNSEEN is available here.