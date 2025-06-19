David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of David A. Hughes

Interview with James Delingpole, June 4, 2025

Leaving academia; the failure of intellectuals; permanent social turbulence; the "Covid-19" operation; Manchester; Omniwar; PTSD; transhumanism; Musk; Trump; Palantir; Yarvin; Dark Maga; eugenics; God
David A. Hughes
Jun 19, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Thank you to James Delingpole for inviting me to appear on the Delingpod. The interview gets going around the five-minute mark.

As it turned out, this interview began only 45 minutes after the Manchester Arena discussion with Paul Hellier and Iain Davis finished (I hadn’t expected the latter to last for over three hours), so hopefully I’m still coherent!

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to David A. Hughes to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 David Hughes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture