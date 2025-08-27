David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
Interview with Paul Hellier, July 22, 2025
16
14
0:00
-1:24:33

Interview with Paul Hellier, July 22, 2025

Invisible warfare; algorithmic kettling; the digital state; the two-party delusion; digital currency and surveillance; memorialising 9/11; televisual propaganda; trauma bonding; smart phone addiction
David A. Hughes
Aug 27, 2025
16
14
Share
Transcript

Many thanks to Paul Hellier of Fair Food Forager, for having me back on his podcast. This is Part 1 of 2. In a wide-ranging discussion, we got into:

  • the general lack of interest in the Manchester Arena incident, despite its immense political signifiance;

  • why most people seem to be unaware of, or disinterested in, the means by which it is being herded towards tyranny;

  • how the Omniwar remains invisible;

  • the three camps of awareness and algorithmic kettling;

  • the false binaries that keep people trapped in Camp 2;

  • the illusion of Trump as a saviour figure, as exposed by his first few months of his second term in office and the technocratic takeover of the United States;

  • GovCorp/GovTech and the AI-powered digital state;

  • mechanisms of deception used to trick the population into supporting measures that lead to its subjugation and ultimate enslavement;

  • the two-party delusion;

  • rising wealth inequalities globally;

  • an all-digital financial system as a totalitarian control system;

  • Aman Jabbi and the digitial surveillance system maturing all around us;

  • the inescapability of a wireless (bio)digital control system;

  • the 9/11 Memorial Museum as an exercise in mind control and occultism;

  • televisual propaganda and trauma-based mind control;

  • trauma bonding and people’s mistaken belief that the government was trying to “protect” them during Covid;

  • the global class war being waged via the transnational deep state;

  • the failure of the political class to serve and protect the public;

  • Echoes of the Third Reich;

  • the term “conspiracy theory”;

  • academia’s failure to speak truth to power — what if it had called out the obvious “9/11” lies two decades ago?;

  • academia’s servile defence of power and academics as “experts in legitimation”;

  • financial pressures on UK universities and their consequences for knowledge production;

  • the outsourcing of thinking to AI, even though AI lies;

  • AI and the threat of mass psychosis, induced one person at a time;

  • agentic AI and outsourcing responsibility;

  • cognitive warfare and its threat to liberal democracy;

  • a society of “smart” phone addicts — “soft” addiction is now turning hard;

  • transhumanist as a eugenics discourse; and

  • the military dimension to intracorporeal nanotechnologies and human bodies as nodes on a technocratic control grid.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 David Hughes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture