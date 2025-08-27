Interview with Paul Hellier, July 22, 2025

Many thanks to Paul Hellier of Fair Food Forager, for having me back on his podcast. This is Part 1 of 2. In a wide-ranging discussion, we got into:
the general lack of interest in the Manchester Arena incident, despite its immense political signifiance;
why most people seem to be unaware of, or disinterested in, the means by which it is being herded towards tyranny;
how the Omniwar remains invisible;
the three camps of awareness and algorithmic kettling;
the false binaries that keep people trapped in Camp 2;
the illusion of Trump as a saviour figure, as exposed by his first few months of his second term in office and the technocratic takeover of the United States;
GovCorp/GovTech and the AI-powered digital state;
mechanisms of deception used to trick the population into supporting measures that lead to its subjugation and ultimate enslavement;
the two-party delusion;
rising wealth inequalities globally;
an all-digital financial system as a totalitarian control system;
Aman Jabbi and the digitial surveillance system maturing all around us;
the inescapability of a wireless (bio)digital control system;
the 9/11 Memorial Museum as an exercise in mind control and occultism;
televisual propaganda and trauma-based mind control;
trauma bonding and people’s mistaken belief that the government was trying to “protect” them during Covid;
the global class war being waged via the transnational deep state;
the failure of the political class to serve and protect the public;
the term “conspiracy theory”;
academia’s failure to speak truth to power — what if it had called out the obvious “9/11” lies two decades ago?;
academia’s servile defence of power and academics as “experts in legitimation”;
financial pressures on UK universities and their consequences for knowledge production;
the outsourcing of thinking to AI, even though AI lies;
AI and the threat of mass psychosis, induced one person at a time;
agentic AI and outsourcing responsibility;
cognitive warfare and its threat to liberal democracy;
a society of “smart” phone addicts — “soft” addiction is now turning hard;
transhumanist as a eugenics discourse; and
the military dimension to intracorporeal nanotechnologies and human bodies as nodes on a technocratic control grid.
