Interview with Jerm Warfare, June 23, 2025

Thanks to Jerm for having me back on his podcast, which has now become integrated with UK Column. We discussed:

“9/11” as psychological operation;

Camp 2 intelligence operatives and co-opted bad actors;

the work of Dr. Judy Wood';

my unfortunate realisation that Camp 2 is massive compared to Camp 3;

was “SARS-CoV-2” real"?;

the war for technocracy;

my “wake up” moment in 2016;

the transnationalization of the deep state, to the point where it is now global;

the Omniwar;

the resistant 25% or so of the population;

the challenges of “waking up”;

“cognitive infiltration” of dissident groups';

the 77th Brigade (the name of the general I forgot is General Sir Nick Carter);

AI and deep fakes;

intelligence agencies;

urgency and desperation on the part of the perpetrators;

why we should not overestimate “their” power;

the need to get up and active;

why we should reject secular saviour narratives;

the need to take personal responsibility for finding means of resistance;

Trump and his role in facilitating technocratic access to the White House;

the information-liquidation model;

Musk, Dark MAGA, and the intellectual bankruptcy of the self-styled “neoreactionaries” (nRX);

Yarvin’s concept of a “humane alternative to genocide”;

the use of narrative by the technocrats to achieve their objectives;

the myth of technological determinism;

why the outcome of the struggle is far from inevitable;

the end of liberal democracy;

the need for a positive vision of the future; and