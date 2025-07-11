David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

Interview with Jerm Warfare, June 23, 2025

"9/11", Camp 2 bad actors; "SARS-Cov-2," "waking up," the transnational deep state, Omniwar, the resistant 25%, the 77th Brigade, AI & deep fakes, Dark MAGA, "saviours," the need to get up and active
David A. Hughes
Jul 11, 2025
Thanks to Jerm for having me back on his podcast, which has now become integrated with UK Column. We discussed:

  • “9/11” as psychological operation;

  • Camp 2 intelligence operatives and co-opted bad actors;

  • the work of Dr. Judy Wood';

  • my unfortunate realisation that Camp 2 is massive compared to Camp 3;

  • was “SARS-CoV-2” real"?;

  • the war for technocracy;

  • my “wake up” moment in 2016;

  • the transnationalization of the deep state, to the point where it is now global;

  • the Omniwar;

  • the resistant 25% or so of the population;

  • the challenges of “waking up”;

  • “cognitive infiltration” of dissident groups';

  • the 77th Brigade (the name of the general I forgot is General Sir Nick Carter);

  • AI and deep fakes;

  • intelligence agencies;

  • urgency and desperation on the part of the perpetrators;

  • why we should not overestimate “their” power;

  • the need to get up and active;

  • why we should reject secular saviour narratives;

  • the need to take personal responsibility for finding means of resistance;

  • Trump and his role in facilitating technocratic access to the White House;

  • the information-liquidation model;

  • Musk, Dark MAGA, and the intellectual bankruptcy of the self-styled “neoreactionaries” (nRX);

  • Yarvin’s concept of a “humane alternative to genocide”;

  • the use of narrative by the technocrats to achieve their objectives;

  • the myth of technological determinism;

  • why the outcome of the struggle is far from inevitable;

  • the end of liberal democracy;

  • the need for a positive vision of the future; and

  • social media as a digital prison space.

