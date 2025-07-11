Interview with Jerm Warfare, June 23, 2025

Thanks to Jerm for having me back on his podcast, which has now become integrated with UK Column. We discussed:
“9/11” as psychological operation;
Camp 2 intelligence operatives and co-opted bad actors;
the work of Dr. Judy Wood';
my unfortunate realisation that Camp 2 is massive compared to Camp 3;
was “SARS-CoV-2” real"?;
the war for technocracy;
my “wake up” moment in 2016;
the transnationalization of the deep state, to the point where it is now global;
the Omniwar;
the resistant 25% or so of the population;
the challenges of “waking up”;
“cognitive infiltration” of dissident groups';
the 77th Brigade (the name of the general I forgot is General Sir Nick Carter);
AI and deep fakes;
intelligence agencies;
urgency and desperation on the part of the perpetrators;
why we should not overestimate “their” power;
the need to get up and active;
why we should reject secular saviour narratives;
the need to take personal responsibility for finding means of resistance;
Trump and his role in facilitating technocratic access to the White House;
the information-liquidation model;
Musk, Dark MAGA, and the intellectual bankruptcy of the self-styled “neoreactionaries” (nRX);
Yarvin’s concept of a “humane alternative to genocide”;
the use of narrative by the technocrats to achieve their objectives;
the myth of technological determinism;
why the outcome of the struggle is far from inevitable;
the end of liberal democracy;
the need for a positive vision of the future; and
social media as a digital prison space.
