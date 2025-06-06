I am pleased to announce the release this week of The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future, by Oracle Films.

It offers a superb critique of the UN’s Agenda 2030 and the totalitarian global control system that is being deceptively rolled out under its auspices.

I was honored to be invited to participate in the film. In May 2024 a film crew travelled to my house to interview me in person. It was a long journey for them from the south west of England, and they stayed overnight at a hotel before interviewing me in the morning. They professionally made sure that the lighting, sound, angles, etc. were all correct and arrived armed with a list of pertinent questions. We spent several hours together — all to obtain just a few minutes of footage that were actually used. This shows a clear commitment to quality on the part of the filmmakers.

I was just one of many people interviewed. Others included Catherine Austin Fitts, Whitney Webb, Patrick Wood, Aman Jabbi (who, in my view, made the most important contribution), and Alex Newman. An enormous amount of work went into conducting the in-person interviews alone.

Once the interviews were completed, the Oracle Films team took a year to make sure that the production quality was as high as possible. The result is self-evident. This is an extremely high-quality production that can safely be aimed at normies without fear of being written off as amateurish.

Please do share the film as widely as possible. It deserves a huge audience.

I know first-hand that the film was made at considerable financial expense to those behind it, so please do give something back if you can: https://buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms.