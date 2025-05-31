Echoes of the Third Reich - Part 3

This three-part series is based on Chapter 2 of my book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State.

It traces the many parallels and continuities between the political economy of 1930s Nazi Germany and the political economy of the West since 2020, as well as some key discontinuities between the two eras.

All in all, there are far too many parallels and continuities to be mere coincidence. The current attempt by the transnational deep state to collapse liberal democracy and replace with it a novel form of totalitarianism (i.e., global technocracy) appears, notwithstanding the discontinuities, to be modelled on Nazi Germany.

This third part of the series explores:

health surveillance;

euthanasia;

eugenics;

totalitarian pseudoscience;

ecopolitics; and

historical discontinuities.

It also includes the bibliography for the entire series at the end.

Viewers wanting to understand how and why Western civilization now stands on the brink of a Nazi-inspired precipice are encouraged to read the whole of Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State.