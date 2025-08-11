David A. Hughes

Interview with James Ausman, Russell Blaylock, and Patrick Wood, August 8, 2025

A "bigger picture" discussion of events since 2020
David A. Hughes
Aug 11, 2025
Thank you to SNI Digital (Surgical Neurology International) for inviting Patrick Wood and me to discuss “bigger picture” developments in the world today.

I recommend Russell Blaylock’s 2022 article, Covid Update: What is the Truth? as one of the most trenchant critiques of “Covid-19 countermeasures” written in real time.

I only got to speak for 13 minutes of this 80-minute interview (26:34-30:15, 50:45-56:26, 64:18-65:41, 73:29-75:15), and my position on certain topics was misrepresented, but I leave it here for the record.

