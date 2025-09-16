Interview with Paul Hellier, September 9, 2025

Thanks once again to Paul Hellier for inviting me back on to the Fair Food Forager and Friends podcast, this time to discuss “9/11/.” We covered a lot of ground, including:

why people struggle to conceptualize what happened to the Twin Towers;

the Camp 2 cover-up and Steven E. Jones;

my scepticism re: Hurricane Erin;

evidence of dustification of the Twin Towers;

further evidence from Dr. Judy Wood’s research;

seismic signals and WTC7;

WTC6;

Banker’s Trust;

Larry Silverstein;

why the “high heat” narrative is false;

directed energy and the Hutchison effect;

evidence of suppression of cold fusion technology;

epistemological problems surrounding classified military technologies;

evidence that no plane crashed into the Pentagon;

evidence of no plane at Shanksville;

the NTSB’s failure to identify any of the four planes by serial-numbered parts;

Morgan Reynolds’ 2007 Qui Tam case;

Mark Conlon’s more recent evidence of “no planes” (in the sense of crashing at the alleged sites at the alleged times);

evidence of no planes crashing into the Twin Towers (unless the laws of Newtonian physics were violated);

the reasonable possibility that 3D volumetric image projection was deployed for the “planes,” just as cold fusion technology was used to destroy the Twin Towers, with the relevant classified technology in each case being concealed via the 1951 Invention Secrecy Act;

classified military technology as a perception management technique in its own right';

the placement of Camp 2 operatives from the very beginning to cover up the deployment of classified military technology on “9/11”;

the intellectual and emotional difficulty of moving between Camps 1, 2, and 3;

the immense power of propaganda in the 21st century;

Camp 3’s evidence-based approach vs. attempts to conceal evidence in Camps 1 and 2; and