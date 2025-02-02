Interview with Alex Jones, February 1, 2025

Thanks to Alex Jones for the invitation to appear on his show. In a wide-ranging conversation we discussed:

the nature of the Omniwar, the evil genius of its concealment, and the reasons for its undeclared initiation;

the spread of technocracy from China to the West;

transnational attacks on the food supply;

the Big Lie as a means of getting away with crimes on a scale that the public would not believe to be possible;

Rockefeller funding of hundreds of institutions as a means of crafting the anthropogenic climate change lie;

dissidents taking the place of terrorists in the “War on Terror” framework;

the bogus concepts of “the next pandemic” and an “era of pandemics”;

brutal measures deployed during the “Covid-19” era, revealing how far the transnational deep state is willing to go to keep the population in check;

the beginning of the new Trump administration, including immediate US withdrawal from the WHO;

the battle for the brain;

network-centric warfare and human brains/bodies as nodes on the technocratic control grid;

Charles Lieber and syringe-injectable neural nanotechnologies;

why try to inject as many people as possible?

depopulation or collateral damage?

Neuralink;

injections as a means of getting beyond the body’s natural defences;

mass experimentation on the human race;

inescapable 5G/6G/7G etc. plus intracorporeal nanotechnologies capable of communicating with an external network as the ultimate weapon in totalitarian technocratic enslavement;

the present interregnum as a period in which massive social change becomes possible — potentially for worse but also for better;