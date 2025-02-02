Interview with Alex Jones, February 1, 2025

Thanks to Alex Jones for the invitation to appear on his show. In a wide-ranging conversation we discussed:
the nature of the Omniwar, the evil genius of its concealment, and the reasons for its undeclared initiation;
the spread of technocracy from China to the West;
transnational attacks on the food supply;
the Big Lie as a means of getting away with crimes on a scale that the public would not believe to be possible;
Rockefeller funding of hundreds of institutions as a means of crafting the anthropogenic climate change lie;
dissidents taking the place of terrorists in the “War on Terror” framework;
the bogus concepts of “the next pandemic” and an “era of pandemics”;
brutal measures deployed during the “Covid-19” era, revealing how far the transnational deep state is willing to go to keep the population in check;
the beginning of the new Trump administration, including immediate US withdrawal from the WHO;
the battle for the brain;
network-centric warfare and human brains/bodies as nodes on the technocratic control grid;
Charles Lieber and syringe-injectable neural nanotechnologies;
why try to inject as many people as possible?
depopulation or collateral damage?
Neuralink;
injections as a means of getting beyond the body’s natural defences;
mass experimentation on the human race;
inescapable 5G/6G/7G etc. plus intracorporeal nanotechnologies capable of communicating with an external network as the ultimate weapon in totalitarian technocratic enslavement;
the present interregnum as a period in which massive social change becomes possible — potentially for worse but also for better;
the relevance of the Nazi era to the political economy of the West since 2020.
I appreciate Alex’s invitation to come back on the show to present material in more detail.
