Interview with Alex Jones, February 1, 2025

Omniwar; the food supply; the Big Lie; Covid tyranny; Trump; network-centric warfare; nanotech; depopulation vs collateral damage; the present interregnum; the relevance of the Nazi era to the present
David A. Hughes
Feb 02, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

Thanks to Alex Jones for the invitation to appear on his show. In a wide-ranging conversation we discussed:

  • the nature of the Omniwar, the evil genius of its concealment, and the reasons for its undeclared initiation;

  • the spread of technocracy from China to the West;

  • transnational attacks on the food supply;

  • the Big Lie as a means of getting away with crimes on a scale that the public would not believe to be possible;

  • Rockefeller funding of hundreds of institutions as a means of crafting the anthropogenic climate change lie;

  • dissidents taking the place of terrorists in the “War on Terror” framework;

  • the bogus concepts of “the next pandemic” and an “era of pandemics”;

  • brutal measures deployed during the “Covid-19” era, revealing how far the transnational deep state is willing to go to keep the population in check;

  • the beginning of the new Trump administration, including immediate US withdrawal from the WHO;

  • the battle for the brain;

  • network-centric warfare and human brains/bodies as nodes on the technocratic control grid;

  • Charles Lieber and syringe-injectable neural nanotechnologies;

  • why try to inject as many people as possible?

  • depopulation or collateral damage?

  • Neuralink;

  • injections as a means of getting beyond the body’s natural defences;

  • mass experimentation on the human race;

  • inescapable 5G/6G/7G etc. plus intracorporeal nanotechnologies capable of communicating with an external network as the ultimate weapon in totalitarian technocratic enslavement;

  • the present interregnum as a period in which massive social change becomes possible — potentially for worse but also for better;

  • the relevance of the Nazi era to the political economy of the West since 2020.

I appreciate Alex’s invitation to come back on the show to present material in more detail.

David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
