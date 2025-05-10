Interview with Daniel Broudy, June 10, 2024

I had forgotten that I gave this interview to Daniel Broudy for Propaganda in Focus in June last year. For some reason, the interview got lost and only recently resurfaced. There are some glitches in the connection, but nothing too serious.

It is interesting to listen to it back, as I had only just taken the decision to leave academia. With the two of us (at that time) both still in academia, the interview went into the nature of academic knowledge production and the ways in which this has been progressively distorted over the course of decades.

We discussed:

the role of academia’s silence on certain topics in legitimizing some of the most evil practices imaginable;

how disturbing it is that as part of the academic system one feels significant restraint on what can and cannot say;

my (still future) series on the nature of academic knowledge production, involving the role of funding arrangements in preventing academics from speaking truth to power and the policing of academic discourse at the margins. This was mostly written at the time, and I expected to release it in 2024, but other projects took priority (don’t worry, it will get released at some point!);

the myth of academic freedom and fearlessly pursuing the truth wherever it might lead? What when Western governments behave in ways that increasingly rely on deception and military grade propaganda being deployed against their own populations? Do academics have the courage to call that out? Is it possible to conduct system-challenging research in academia?

my widely read 2020 article on “9/11” as a call to action for academics to take the evidence regarding the events of that day seriously; interested academics with integrity have a moral and intellectual obligation to respond to it, yet none has; one article even “refrained from citing that particular paper” so as not to promote “conspiracy-promoting content [!]”;

the destruction of WTC7, which only requires a high-school level understanding of physics to know that falling debris from the Twin Towers could not have caused the building to fall as it did. So, why do academics refuse to ask the questions and instead resort to propaganda terms to shut down debate? This is unpardonable;

academic funding vs. scientific rigour. Leading universities are captured and promote “The Science” rather than real science, not least Oxford University, which cheered on the very worst of the tyranny during “Covid”;

parallels between “9/11” and “Covid-19”: the “shock doctrine” applies in both cases, creating a new and unfamiliar reality and the myth that “the world has changed!”;

shell shock in World War I rendered victims more psychologically malleable. MKULTRA involved “depatterning the mind” and “repatterning” it through “psychic driving.” Later, attempts were made to apply similar techniques at the societal level; the “War on Terror” served as a global strategy of tension; and “Covid-19” was the moment of shock to begin pushing through technocratic agendas under the banner of the “Great Reset”;

the 20th-century history of the military experimenting on civilian populations in the US and UK; followed by the worldwide military experiment of 2020/21 involving “vaccines”;

the global class war, planned since 1968 at least and probably much earlier;

academic groupthink: deep structural events lie beyond its parameters; those who stray too far from the “herd” are ostracized, even as an increasing proportion of the population “awakens”;

parallels between the political economy 1930s Nazi Germany and that of the West since 2020 — academia “prostituted” itself then, and appears to be doing the same again today;

moral inversions and “hijacking conscience,” e.g., people being told that virtuous behaviour is the same as aligning with power;

the professions fell for it — doctors abandoning “first do harm,” churches promoting “vaccination”; the Left and the unions abandoning the working classes; “presstitutes” replacing the “Fourth Estate,” etc.;