Interview with Douglas Haugen, June 26, 2024

"Waking up"; academia's failure to address the events of "9/11" and the moral implications of this; overviews of my two books; and Anglo-American finance capital's preference for totalitarianism
Jul 10, 2024
Thank you to Douglas Haugen for interviewing me recently. In the first hour, we discuss:

  • my “wake up” moment on December 8, 2016;

  • my 2020 article on “9/11” and academia’s subsequent failure to respond to it despite tens of thousands of paid-access views and downloads;

  • the corrupting influence of the Rockefeller Foundation on academic knowledge production; 

