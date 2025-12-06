Interview with Flemming Bilcher, December 1, 2025

Many thanks to Flemming Bilcher for giving me my first exposure to a Danish audience! We discussed:
my bio and why I left academia;
how to get my books (I gave the wrong url for ways of supporting my work - the correct link is https://davidahughes.net/support/)
academia’s abject failure to speak truth to power;
technocracy (concept, origins, history, and relevance to the presence);
why terms such as “fascism” and “communism” are not helpful terms for understanding contemporary developments;
my “three camps of awareness” framework;
science vs. propaganda;
how far back in time do the origins of the Covid crisis reach?;
the importance of thinking in terms of transnational class relations and the global class war;
a better vision for humanity and the fourth Omniwar symposium;
the “moon landings” — why fake them?