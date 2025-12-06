David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

Interview with Flemming Bilcher, December 1, 2025

Leaving academia; the origins and history of technocracy; three camps of awareness; science vs. propaganda; transnational class relations; a better vision for humanity; why fake the moon landings?
Dec 06, 2025

Many thanks to Flemming Bilcher for giving me my first exposure to a Danish audience! We discussed:

  • my bio and why I left academia;

  • how to get my books (I gave the wrong url for ways of supporting my work - the correct link is https://davidahughes.net/support/)

  • academia’s abject failure to speak truth to power;

  • technocracy (concept, origins, history, and relevance to the presence);

  • why terms such as “fascism” and “communism” are not helpful terms for understanding contemporary developments;

  • my “three camps of awareness” framework;

  • science vs. propaganda;

  • how far back in time do the origins of the Covid crisis reach?;

  • the importance of thinking in terms of transnational class relations and the global class war;

  • a better vision for humanity and the fourth Omniwar symposium;

  • the “moon landings” — why fake them?

