Interview with Flemming Bilcher, December 1, 2025

Many thanks to Flemming Bilcher for giving me my first exposure to a Danish audience! We discussed:

my bio and why I left academia;

how to get my books (I gave the wrong url for ways of supporting my work - the correct link is https://davidahughes.net/support/)

academia’s abject failure to speak truth to power;

technocracy (concept, origins, history, and relevance to the presence);

why terms such as “fascism” and “communism” are not helpful terms for understanding contemporary developments;

my “three camps of awareness” framework;

science vs. propaganda;

how far back in time do the origins of the Covid crisis reach?;

the importance of thinking in terms of transnational class relations and the global class war;

a better vision for humanity and the fourth Omniwar symposium;