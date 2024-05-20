Interview with Jason Bermas, May 16, 2024

I was pleased to appear on Jason Bermas’ show, Making Sense of the Madness, to discuss my book, “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the Crimes of the Deep State, Volume 1.

In this interview, we cover a lot a ground, from mandatory “vaccination” to deep state military operations, the IT/Bio/Nano era, Elon Musk, transhumanism, the psychiatric profession, smart dust, environmental contamination, “Covid-19” propaganda, psychological warfare, MKULTRA, shock techniques for controlling the population, technocracy, and the counter-revolutionary purpose of the internet from its inception as the ARPANET in 1969.

I will be on again with Jason next month to discuss my next book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State.

