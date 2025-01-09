Interview with Jerm Warfare, November 5, 2024

Thanks tofor interviewing me. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that I was one of his most requested guests!
Please note that the number of accesses of “Covid-19, Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy has since increased from 137,000 to 181,000!
We got into:
the Big Lie of the “pandemic,” used to coerce as many people as possible to take experimental substances with no long-term safety data into their bodies;
three theories for why some people see through the lies and others do not;
secular theology and the state as a mortal god;
Jordan Peterson and Russell Brand as “Camp 2” figures in my “three camps of awareness” framework;
“9/11” and the hollowing out of liberal democracy;
the shift from low intensity warfare against Western populations to all-out Omniwar since 2020;
the novel nature of the new kind of warfare;
technocracy, its history, and what it entails in the age of “smart” technologies;
CBDC and the threat of an all-digital financial system;
why my opposition to technocracy does not equate with Luddism;
why virtually everything that has unfolded since 2020 has been by design, with decades of planning having gone into it, for the purposes of instituting a world state capable of precluding worldwide revolution;
nanotechnology and NASA’s seminal 2001 document, which sets out an apparent timeline that worryingly includes “future warfare ca. 2025;
“9/11” and “Covid-19” as attacks on public consciousness;
the question of whether or not there was a novel virus in 2020;
“Covid-19” as a psychological operation that initiated the war for technocracy, a war waged by the few against the many;
how to put down the global technocratic coup;
the Internet of BioNano Things;
pushing back against the cashless society;
“hackable humans” and the grim possibilities that concept entails;
my views on Elon Musk;
who “they” are and the centrality of global finance capital;
the mass paranoia and conformity in 2020, induced by advanced psychological warfare and propaganda;
the dehumanising idea of “asymptomatic spread”;
the need for compassion towards the victims of psychological warfare, even if they maintain hostility towards us;
the evil role of face masks;
the possibility of water shortages and a massive cyber outage as the next tools of coercion;
the fake alien invasion idea;
the role of conscience in resisting totalitarianism;
the importance of localised resistance;
Judy Wood vs. the bogus nanothermite hypothesis; and
belief in absurdities as a humiliation ritural.
