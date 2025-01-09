David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
Interview with Jerm Warfare, November 5, 2024
11
15
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -50:05
-50:05

Interview with Jerm Warfare, November 5, 2024

"Covid-19," "9/11," Omniwar, technocracy, the "virus," IoBNT, cashless society, masks, paranoia, asymptomatic spread, hackable humans, Musk, cyber outage, fake alien invasion, Judy Wood
David A. Hughes
Jan 09, 2025
11
15
Share
Transcript

Thanks to

Jerm
for interviewing me. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that I was one of his most requested guests!

Please note that the number of accesses of “Covid-19, Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy has since increased from 137,000 to 181,000!

We got into:

  • the Big Lie of the “pandemic,” used to coerce as many people as possible to take experimental substances with no long-term safety data into their bodies;

  • three theories for why some people see through the lies and others do not;

  • secular theology and the state as a mortal god;

  • Jordan Peterson and Russell Brand as “Camp 2” figures in my “three camps of awareness” framework;

  • “9/11” and the hollowing out of liberal democracy;

  • the shift from low intensity warfare against Western populations to all-out Omniwar since 2020;

  • the novel nature of the new kind of warfare;

  • technocracy, its history, and what it entails in the age of “smart” technologies;

  • CBDC and the threat of an all-digital financial system;

  • why my opposition to technocracy does not equate with Luddism;

  • why virtually everything that has unfolded since 2020 has been by design, with decades of planning having gone into it, for the purposes of instituting a world state capable of precluding worldwide revolution;

  • nanotechnology and NASA’s seminal 2001 document, which sets out an apparent timeline that worryingly includes “future warfare ca. 2025;

  • “9/11” and “Covid-19” as attacks on public consciousness;

  • the question of whether or not there was a novel virus in 2020;

  • “Covid-19” as a psychological operation that initiated the war for technocracy, a war waged by the few against the many;

  • how to put down the global technocratic coup;

  • the Internet of BioNano Things;

  • pushing back against the cashless society;

  • “hackable humans” and the grim possibilities that concept entails;

  • my views on Elon Musk;

  • who “they” are and the centrality of global finance capital;

  • the mass paranoia and conformity in 2020, induced by advanced psychological warfare and propaganda;

  • the dehumanising idea of “asymptomatic spread”;

  • the need for compassion towards the victims of psychological warfare, even if they maintain hostility towards us;

  • the evil role of face masks;

  • the possibility of water shortages and a massive cyber outage as the next tools of coercion;

  • the fake alien invasion idea;

  • the role of conscience in resisting totalitarianism;

  • the importance of localised resistance;

  • Judy Wood vs. the bogus nanothermite hypothesis; and

  • belief in absurdities as a humiliation ritural.

Discussion about this podcast

David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David A. Hughes
Recent Episodes
Interview with Sonia Poulton, November 29, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Carlos Sanchez, September 30, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Randy Bock, September 4, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Catherine Austin Fitts, October 22, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Frank Wright, October 9, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Melissa from Cutting Through the Matrix, October 16, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Lady Hamilton, September 26, 2024
  David A. Hughes