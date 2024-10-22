Interview with Lady Hamilton, September 26, 2024

Thank you to Lady Hamilton for this interview about Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State. My part gets going around 23:28 and finishes around 1:22:00. Topics covered include:

how I came to write Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State;

Wall Street’s preference for fascism in the 1930s, making the plan to destroy liberal democracy nine decades old;

the Bush-Harriman connection to Nazi Germany;

the failure of deNazification and the recruitment of ex-Nazis by the United States after 1945;

Argentina, Nazis, and Operation Condor;

why it is inaccurate to claim that the Nazis did not lose WWII;

the reemergence of totalitarianism at the global, rather than the national or imperialist level;

why the transnational ruling class is in jeopardy during the current interregnum;

the “Covid-19” operation and the war for technocracy;

military transhumanism and the Internet of BioNano Things;

why Chapters 2 and 7 of Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State are particularly important;

evidence that the planning for the “Covid-19” operation dates back to the turn of the millennium at least;