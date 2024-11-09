Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
4

Interview with Randy Bock, September 4, 2024

Academia's fear of taboo topics; the deep state; good vs. evil; left vs. right; revolution from above vs. below; the failure of the political class; capitalism as a social system; global inequality
David A. Hughes
Nov 09, 2024
3
4
Share
Transcript

Thank you to Randy Bock for this interview, which came about as a result of me having just taken up a Brownstone fellowship. We discussed:

  • academia’s refusal to address taboo topics, rendering it incapable of speaking truth to power in any fundamental sense;

  • the upcoming Omniwar symposium;

  • the technocratic goal of connecting everything and everyone to a wireless control network for purposes of totalitarian social control;

  • the transnational deep state coordinating the Omniwar, and the illusion of democracy;

  • the war between good and evil and the moral imperative to take up arms (not necessarily physical);

  • the redundancy of left vs. right in the context of revolution from above vs. revolution from below;

  • the three camps of awareness and the difficult in mapping the true resistance;

  • the failure of the entire political class to mount any meaningful resistance to the tyranny enacted under the pretext of combatting a virus;

  • the major change to UK net immigration since Q3 of 2022;

  • proximate triggers for the global class war that was initiated in 2020, and weaknesses in the ruling class position;

  • capitalism as a social system that is fundamentally about class relations;

  • global inequality, with most of the wealth being captured by the top 10%, top 1%, top 0.1%, etc.;

  • the attempt to overhaul the international monetary and financial system as what IMF head Georgieva called a “new Bretton Woods moment,” for which world war is first required.

Discussion about this podcast

David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
Authors
David A. Hughes
Recent Posts
Interview with Catherine Austin Fitts, October 22, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Frank Wright, October 9, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Melissa from Cutting Through the Matrix, October 16, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Lady Hamilton, September 26, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Zak Paine, August 9, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Resisting the Global Technocratic Coup: Seeing the Bigger Picture - Slides and Audio only
  David A. Hughes
Patrick Wood, Technocracy's War Cry: "We Will Assimilate"
  David A. Hughes