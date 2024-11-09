Interview with Randy Bock, September 4, 2024

Thank you to Randy Bock for this interview, which came about as a result of me having just taken up a Brownstone fellowship. We discussed:

academia’s refusal to address taboo topics, rendering it incapable of speaking truth to power in any fundamental sense;

the upcoming Omniwar symposium;

the technocratic goal of connecting everything and everyone to a wireless control network for purposes of totalitarian social control;

the transnational deep state coordinating the Omniwar, and the illusion of democracy;

the war between good and evil and the moral imperative to take up arms (not necessarily physical);

the redundancy of left vs. right in the context of revolution from above vs. revolution from below;

the three camps of awareness and the difficult in mapping the true resistance;

the failure of the entire political class to mount any meaningful resistance to the tyranny enacted under the pretext of combatting a virus;

the major change to UK net immigration since Q3 of 2022;

proximate triggers for the global class war that was initiated in 2020, and weaknesses in the ruling class position;

capitalism as a social system that is fundamentally about class relations;

global inequality, with most of the wealth being captured by the top 10%, top 1%, top 0.1%, etc.;