Interview with Sonia Poulton, November 29, 2024

Leaving academia; the Covid psy-op; the Assisted Dying bill; Musk and technocracy; the failure of the political class; CBDC; working out who is "controlled opposition"; Trump; the Richard D. Hall case
David A. Hughes
Dec 06, 2024
2
7
Share
Transcript

Thanks to Sonia Poulton for this interview on her Wake Up show. I have posted the full show, because viewers said they enjoyed all three guests. My section is between 1:04:10 and 1:37:00.

Because Sonia’s show streams on YouTube, all “medical misinformation” was off limits. That didn’t stop us from getting into some very interesting topics, though, including:

  • why I chose to leave academia;

  • the psychological warfare of 2020/21';

  • the Assisted Dying bill in the UK vis-a-vis euthanasia in Nazi Germany;

  • Elon Musk and technocracy;

  • the complete and utter failure of the political class;

  • the global class war;

  • CBDC as a totalitarian control mechanism;

  • how to work out who is “controlled opposition”;

  • why I am sceptical about parallel structures;

  • my thoughts on Donald Trump;

  • the Richard D. Hall case (my first thoughts on it in interview form);

  • the role of Marianna Spring and the BBC in persecuting Hall; and

  • why the state’s desperate attempt to close down critical inquiry into the Manchester Arena incident is backfiring badly.

Oh, and in case anyone is wondering, my wife wanted me to grow the beard, and my kids want me to keep it. I’m in two minds, though…

David A. Hughes
