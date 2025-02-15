Playback speed
Interview withe Ken Shino, February 13, 2025

David A. Hughes
Feb 15, 2025
16
Transcript

Thanks to Ken Shino for inviting me back to address his Japanese audience again. Ken is doing great work as part an 80-strong community leading a self-sufficient lifestyle just outside of Tokyo.

In this latest interview, we discussed:

  • the nature of the weaponry in the Omniwar, from the cell to the stratosphere, most of it “invisible”;

  • my interview with Alex Jones;

  • a 2023 NATO quote:

Neural nanotechnology can be used to bring nano-sized robots close to a neuron via the bloodstream and make it possible to link the human brain directly to a computer, making use of artificial intelligence in the process.

  • the research and development of intracorporeal nanotechnologies dating at least as far back as 2000;

  • classified military technologies, missing money, and black budgets;

  • cognitive warfare;

  • the dangerous and addictive nature of social media;

  • the gamification of our lives through digital technologies;

  • how to protect ourselves against cognitive warfare;

  • control one person at a time;

  • why I object to the concept of “resilience”;

  • neurological warfare/attacks on the brain;

  • how the predator class could in theory ablate the survival skills of its prey through neurological means;

  • human brains as potential nodes on a technocratic control network;

  • Havana Syndrome and targeted individuals;

  • active denial systems for crowd control;

  • military experimentation on the civilian population;

  • why the public needs to be on its guard for technologies covertly being deployed against it;

  • attacks on the subconscious mind;

  • the need for love and compassion when dealing with victims of psychological warfare, while insisting on maintaining certain boundaries;

  • applied behavioural psychology;

  • principles of resistance in the Omniwar, beginning with the need to take personal responsibility;

  • Omniwar: Battle For The Brain (April 26, 2025)

