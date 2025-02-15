Interview withe Ken Shino, February 13, 2025

Thanks to Ken Shino for inviting me back to address his Japanese audience again. Ken is doing great work as part an 80-strong community leading a self-sufficient lifestyle just outside of Tokyo.
In this latest interview, we discussed:
the nature of the weaponry in the Omniwar, from the cell to the stratosphere, most of it “invisible”;
my interview with Alex Jones;
a 2023 NATO quote:
Neural nanotechnology can be used to bring nano-sized robots close to a neuron via the bloodstream and make it possible to link the human brain directly to a computer, making use of artificial intelligence in the process.
the research and development of intracorporeal nanotechnologies dating at least as far back as 2000;
classified military technologies, missing money, and black budgets;
cognitive warfare;
the dangerous and addictive nature of social media;
the gamification of our lives through digital technologies;
how to protect ourselves against cognitive warfare;
control one person at a time;
why I object to the concept of “resilience”;
neurological warfare/attacks on the brain;
how the predator class could in theory ablate the survival skills of its prey through neurological means;
human brains as potential nodes on a technocratic control network;
Havana Syndrome and targeted individuals;
active denial systems for crowd control;
military experimentation on the civilian population;
why the public needs to be on its guard for technologies covertly being deployed against it;
attacks on the subconscious mind;
the need for love and compassion when dealing with victims of psychological warfare, while insisting on maintaining certain boundaries;
applied behavioural psychology;
principles of resistance in the Omniwar, beginning with the need to take personal responsibility;
Omniwar: Battle For The Brain (April 26, 2025)
