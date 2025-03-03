Appearance at the Corona Investigative Committee, February 28, 2025

Last week, I was invited to appear before the Corona Investigative Committee. I appear in the first hour and three quarters of the video above. The topics that came up were:

the bigger picture regarding what has been unfolding in terms of global political economy since 2020;

the IT/Bio/Nano era, the Internet of BioNano Things and what is technologically feasible;

the purpose of the Covid shots;

“Covid-19” as a military operation from start to finish;

the exposure of the transnational deep state during “Covid” and the role of NATO;

the role of China in exporting technocracy, not a deadly virus, and the West’s eagerness to follow along;

fear propaganda, including hospital propaganda;

the economic dimension and the profit motive behind the Pharma/Military complex;

the Moderna “miracle”;

transnational class relations as a level of analysis above and beyond “following the money”;

the threat of novel technologies that enable control one person at a time, directly;

the importance of mass non-compliance in reliance to technocratic agendas, including the rejection of technologies for which there is no evidence that their usage will be responsibly governed;

shock and trauma, Tavistock and MKULTRA, and “Covid-19”;

anamnesis and society’s need to come to terms with the past and what was done to it;

gatekeepers and perception management;