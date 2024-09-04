Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Electromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangers

Keynote Presentation for Targeted Action, August 29, 2024
David A. Hughes
Sep 04, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

I was honoured to be invited to be a keynote speaker at Targeted Action 2024.

In this 23-minute presentation, I sketch a brief history of electromagnetic warfare, discuss targeted individuals, and warn of the dangers of remote control human beings.

2 Comments
David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
Authors
David A. Hughes
Recent Posts
Interview with Wayne Rohde, August 1, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Sarah Westall, July 31, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Dennison Joyce, July 30, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with the Freedom Convoy Memorial Podcast, August 6, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Mark Gillar, July 25, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Two Mikes Live, July 6, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Richard Syrett, July 26, 2024
  David A. Hughes