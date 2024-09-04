Share this postElectromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangersdhughes.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript27Share this postElectromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangersdhughes.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Electromagnetic Warfare: History and DangersKeynote Presentation for Targeted Action, August 29, 2024David A. HughesSep 04, 202427Share this postElectromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangersdhughes.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareTranscriptI was honoured to be invited to be a keynote speaker at Targeted Action 2024. In this 23-minute presentation, I sketch a brief history of electromagnetic warfare, discuss targeted individuals, and warn of the dangers of remote control human beings. Share this discussionElectromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangersdhughes.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2 CommentsDavid A. HughesSubscribeAuthorsDavid A. HughesRecent PostsInterview with Wayne Rohde, August 1, 2024Aug 30 • David A. HughesInterview with Sarah Westall, July 31, 2024Aug 24 • David A. HughesInterview with Dennison Joyce, July 30, 2024Aug 17 • David A. HughesInterview with the Freedom Convoy Memorial Podcast, August 6, 2024Aug 13 • David A. HughesInterview with Mark Gillar, July 25, 2024Aug 7 • David A. HughesInterview with Two Mikes Live, July 6, 2024Aug 3 • David A. HughesInterview with Richard Syrett, July 26, 2024Aug 1 • David A. Hughes
Electromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangers