In Defence of Judy Wood

Judy Wood is one of the most maligned researchers in the world, because her research points towards scientific truths with global revolutionary implications
David A. Hughes
May 22, 2024
In this video presentation, I defend the work of Judy Wood, in particular her book Where Did The Towers Go? (2011).

In five parts, I

  1. review the key evidence that Wood presents;

  2. inquire into the temperatures that were involved in the destruction of the Twin Towers, arguing that the “nanothermite” and “mini-nuke” hypotheses, with their claims of super-high …

David A. Hughes
