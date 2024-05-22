In Defence of Judy Wood

In this video presentation, I defend the work of Judy Wood, in particular her book Where Did The Towers Go? (2011).
In five parts, I
review the key evidence that Wood presents;
inquire into the temperatures that were involved in the destruction of the Twin Towers, arguing that the “nanothermite” and “mini-nuke” hypotheses, with their claims of super-high …
