Share post
Interview with Alex Newman, July 2, 2024

Wall Street financing of the Nazis; eugenics; totalitarianism as a response to capitalist crisis; failures of denazification; 1930s Nazi Germany vs. the West since 2020; where it leads; and resistance
David A. Hughes
and
Alex Newman
Jul 13, 2024
2
Thanks to Alex Newman for this conversation around Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State. Topics covered include:

  • the role of Wall Street in financing the rise of Hitler, the building of the Nazi war machine, and the Nazis’ role in World War II;

  • the history of eugenics, from the Californian sterilization laws, to Nazi Germany, and the worldwide experiment of 2021;

  • Wall Street’s interest in totalitarianism as a response to the crisis of capitalism following the 1929 crash;

  • Wall Street’s historical preference for “corporate socialism” over free market capitalism;

  • victor’s justice at Nuremberg and the failures of denazification, including in relation to Klaus Schwab’s father, Eugen Schwab;

  • Bush-Harriman relations to the Nazis, including Auschwitz;

  • the transnational deep state;

  • continuities between the political economy of 1930s Nazi Germany and that of the West since 2020 — including where it leads;

  • possibilities for resistance and withdrawing consent to all aspects of technocracy.

