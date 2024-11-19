Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
6

Interview with Carlos Sanchez, September 30, 2024

Truth to power; a century of psy-ops; Naomi Klein; the Left; Keir Starmer; lab leak; infantilisation; Boris Johnson; Hancock; Drosten; Ferguson; opinion polls; nudging; hospital propaganda; and more!
David A. Hughes
Nov 19, 2024
7
6
Share
Transcript

Many thanks to Carlos Sanchez for inviting me onto the Grupo de Control podcast on www.beatalegon.tv. This was my first chance to reach a Spanish audience! In a wide-ranging conversation, we got into:

  • the incompatibility of speaking truth to power with an academic career;

  • academia’s refusal to subject deep structural events to scrutiny;

  • the century of research into psychological control techniques, first at the individual level, then at the group level, and eventually at the societal level;

  • the intellectual journey of Naomi Klein following her co-optation by the Rockefeller Brother Fund;

  • the failure of the political Left to defend the working class and it submission to authoritarianism in 2020;

  • Keir Starmer and his loyalty to transnational elites;

  • lab leak/GOF as a perception management operation; everything we were told about “Covid-19” was a lie, all of it was staged and manufactured;

  • is a “global pandemic” even possible?;

  • if, as has been claimed, “SARS-CoV-2” was already circulating transnationally in 2019, why did the “pandemic” only begin on March 11, 2020?;

  • the infantilisation of the public and the conjuring of seemingly omnipotent masters as part of the “Covid-19” operation;

  • Matt Hancock “deploying” the “new variant” in December 2020;

  • politicians’ lack of awareness of deep state operations, witness both with Operation Gladio and again during the “Covid-19” operation;

  • Boris Johnson: “I have to do what they tell me”;

  • the dubious Drosten protocol;

  • decades of planning for the “Covid-19” operation vs. the urgency and desperation in its actual rollout;

  • the consistently flawed modelling of Neil Ferguson since 2001, which are, however, useful for certain political purposes;

  • the highly suspect nature of opinion polls in shaping, rather, than reflecting public opinion;

  • attempts to convince the public that dissidents are “fringe” (it’s safer to stay with herd);

  • the Nudge Unit and the abuse of applied behavioural psychology';

  • hospital propaganda used to convince the public of a deadly “pandemic” while hospitals were in fact under-utilized and were at no point on the brink of being “overwhelmed”;

  • why not to feel guilty if you were fooled by the propaganda in 2020 — provided you do not fall for such tricks again;

  • what would the world be like if academics had routinely used their skills to expose the lies on which existing power structures rest?;

  • the central role of international finance capital and the intelligence agencies in funding and devising the psychological operations being used to keep the population in check; and

  • the end of the social contract after two and half centuries of political modernity and its planned replacement with a global form of totalitarianism.

Discussion about this podcast

David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
Authors
David A. Hughes
Recent Posts
Interview with Randy Bock, September 4, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Catherine Austin Fitts, October 22, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Frank Wright, October 9, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Melissa from Cutting Through the Matrix, October 16, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Lady Hamilton, September 26, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Zak Paine, August 9, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Resisting the Global Technocratic Coup: Seeing the Bigger Picture - Slides and Audio only
  David A. Hughes