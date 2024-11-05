Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of David A. Hughes

Interview with Catherine Austin Fitts, October 22, 2024

My upcoming Omniwar report, which is 22,500 words long, will be published soon with Solari and for paid members of my Substack.
David A. Hughes
Nov 05, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

My thanks go to Catherine Austin Fitts for interviewing me about my upcoming Omniwar report, which is 22,500 words long and will be published soon with Solari and for paid members of my Substack. We covered:

  • a brief synoposis of my published work in 2024;

  • the Omniwar concept;

  • aspects of the Omniwar, including:

    • attacks on the mind/brain through psychologi…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to David A. Hughes to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
Authors
David A. Hughes
Recent Posts
Interview with Frank Wright, October 9, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Melissa from Cutting Through the Matrix, October 16, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Lady Hamilton, September 26, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Zak Paine, August 9, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Resisting the Global Technocratic Coup: Seeing the Bigger Picture - Slides and Audio only
  David A. Hughes
Patrick Wood, Technocracy's War Cry: "We Will Assimilate"
  David A. Hughes
Daniel Broudy, The Convergence of Data and Flesh: The Financialization and Transformation of the Human Herd
  David A. Hughes